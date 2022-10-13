GERMANY, together with partner organizations, has over P2 billion worth of ongoing projects to support continued peace initiatives in Mindanao, the southern Philippine islands, according to a statement released by its embassy on Thursday.

Its projects focus mainly on building institutions in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), reintegrating former combatants into society, and empowering women, the youth, and indigenous people.

“We are convinced that a successful and inclusive peace process will increase prosperity and social cohesion not only in the Philippines, but also in this highly inter-connected region,” German Ambassador to the Philippines Anke Reiffenstuel said.

“We are aiming at expanding our partnerships with the Philippines, knowing that the Indo-Pacific region is of growing relevance in the political as well as economic sphere,” she added.

The ambassador said that the embassy is partnering with around 70 organizations to implement projects in Mindanao.

“The peace process can only be successful if all stakeholders are actively involved in it from early on,” she said.

Germany is also providing financial support for projects in key sectors including agriculture, land rights, disaster risk reduction, health, human rights, climate change, and livelihood. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan