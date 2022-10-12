President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has signed a bill postponing village and youth council elections to October 2023 from December this year.

The elections will be held on the last Monday of October 2023 and every three years thereafter, according to the law.

Congress first deferred the local elections originally set for May to December amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers have said postponing these to next year would let the government spend the allotted money — about P5.7 billion — on pandemic response. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza