PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has approved the blueprint for the Philippine tourism industry in the next five years, which includes a program to boost internet connectivity in 94 destinations.

The Tourism Development Plan for 2023 to 2028 focuses on “essential pillars of development which in our view would be able to give the Philippines a fighting chance at becoming a tourism powerhouse,” Tourism Secretary Christina G. Frasco said at a Palace news briefing.

Its seven objectives seek to boost tourism infrastructure and connectivity, develop and promote local products and heritage, enhance overall tourism experience, and strengthen tourism governance, she said.

Ms. Frasco said the plan aims to address roadblocks that prevent the Philippines from competing with its neighbors in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in terms of attracting foreign visitors.

“Our focus is not only promotions but more importantly product development, because according to global indices that measure tourism successes and challenges, among our ASEAN neighbors, the Philippines actually ranks number six vis-à-vis our neighbors… especially in terms of infrastructure, business environment, safety as well as other indices including connectivity,” she said.

The major roadblocks include poor tourism infrastructure, Ms. Frasco said, citing the absence of “high quality” roads that provide easy access to tourist spots “not just in our key destinations but also our lesser known and emerging destinations.”

She said the agency also seeks to boost tourism connectivity by increasing inbound flights.

“One of the challenges that the Philippines faces vis-à-vis its neighbors in the ASEAN is really connectivity,” the tourism chief said.

“And that is why, since the beginning of the Marcos administration, we have engaged in intense negotiations with both international and domestic airlines in partnership with the DoTr (Department of Transportation) for the purpose of resuming flights that were halted during the pandemic as well as adding more flights not just into Manila but importantly to our destinations across the country.”

Ms. Frasco said the Tourism agency, in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), is also prioritizing the digitalization of visa requirements, which she said have prevented the entry of more tourists from China and India into the Philippines.

“For example, the top two source markets that we see could really help boost our portfolio in the Philippines are China and India. However, the biggest challenge that they face is that we require visas for them to come into the country. And the present capacity of the Department of Foreign Affairs and the consular offices is very limited,” Ms. Frasco said.

In 2019, China was the Philippines’ top tourist market with 1.7 million Chinese visitors coming into the country.

“However, as of now, China only ranks at number six at less than a hundred thousand, notwithstanding the fact that we have already received over two million tourists in the first five months of this year.”

CONNECTIVITY

At the same briefing, DICT Secretary Ivan John E. Uy said the DoT has already submitted a list of 94 tourist destinations that have connectivity challenges.

With the list, the DICT has been able to boost internet connectivity in 46 sites in Baguio, Palawan, Boracay, and Cebu, among other “priority” areas.

“As we all very well know, many of the tourists now are also vloggers; they vlog about their experience while they are there experiencing or enjoying the tourism sites. So, it’s critical that we provide them with the internet connectivity,” Mr. Uy said.

“So while they’re there, enjoying those experience, they can actually be also our marketing tool in propagating the message through them, how they’re having fun in the Philippines and how they are enjoying the Philippine experience which will be very unique from many other destinations.”

On visa reforms, Mr. Uy said the DICT is now working with the DoT and other agencies, including the Bureau of Immigration and the Department of Foreign Affairs, to establish an e-visa system.

“We’re also cooperating with all of these agencies and looking at private partners in order to provide these platforms in order to deploy the e-visa system,” he said.

“Our estimate internally is it will increase the capacity by tenfold, multiple of 10,” Mr. Uy said. “So from, let’s say from 600 to 6,000, let’s say if these are in the areas where there are challenges with respect to issuance of those e-visas.”

The tourism sector generated P1.74 trillion in domestic and foreign visitor receipts, creating about 5.2 million jobs locally, Ms. Frasco said.

The budget for the development plan has yet to be finalized since the agency is still taking into account “events that will be hosted by the Philippines in the next coming years,” she said, referring to MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza