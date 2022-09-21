MINORITY lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Wednesday filed a resolution calling for the restoration of the proposed budgets of state universities and colleges (SUCs).

House Resolution 403 asks the House Committee on Appropriations to restore the budget cuts on SUCs and allocate P122 billion in supplementary funds for the safe reopening of schools.

The budget for SUCs in the 2023 National Expenditure Program amounts to P93.08 billion, 10.48% lower than this year’s budget of P103.97 billion.

“Cuts in operating costs will adversely impact the capacity of SUCs to safely reopen their campuses for full face-to-face classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SUCs have also been given limited fiscal space for capital outlay which they strive to augment with their own revenue-generating sources,” the resolution stated.

The resolution was filed by Representatives Raoul Danniel A. Manuel of Kabataan, Arlene D. Brosas of Gabriela, and France L. Castro of ACT Teachers — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo