THE DEPARTMENT of Health (DoH) on Wednesday asked the House of Representatives to pass bills that will tax junk food and those that have high salt, fat and calorie content.

The tax would hopefully force Filipinos to eat healthy food, Health Undersecretary Kenneth G. Ronquillo told a congressional hearing.

The agency also wants lawmakers to increase the excise tax on tobacco products and sweetened beverages.

The Finance Department in May said the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act, tax amnesty programs, and “sin” tax laws raised P228.6 billion last year. — MCLM