PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday urged the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) to pass crucial fiscal laws as new officers of the autonomous region were elected.

“I urge you to pass all the crucial legislation on fiscal policy, particularly taxation and to facilitate the conduct of the elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in 2025,” he said at a ceremonial opening of the Bangsamoro Parliament in Cotabato City.

The president also urged members of the Parliament to pass laws on agricultural fishery, healthcare and transportation.

The transition authority elected new officers who will serve until successors are elected in the autonomous region’s first general elections in 2025.

The transition period, which is supposed to end this year, was extended by another three years under a law signed by former President Rodrigo R. Duterte. The first election for the region’s officials was also moved to 2025.

The 80-member transition team is led by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MLIF). They comprise the region’s administration and Parliament.

“As your president, I assure you the Bangsamoro Transition Authority and all the Bangsamoro people of this government’s full and unwavering commitment to the peace process and to [the Bangsamoro region],” Mr. Marcos said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez