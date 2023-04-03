PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. will attend the coronation of King Charles III in London in May, according to the presidential palace.

He would be accompanied by the First Lady, the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement on Monday night.

The coronation of the king and his wife, queen consort Camilla will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6 and will be led by the archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, according to the royal family’s website.

The president had also accepted an invitation to an advanced reception at Buckingham Palace on May 5, the palace said.

Buckingham Palace has said the coronation service would reflect the monarch’s role in modern times, while observing longstanding traditions.

World leaders, diplomats, politicians and royals from all over the world are expected to attend the event. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza