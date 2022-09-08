PHILIPPINE mobile network operators on Thursday proposed the sale of deactivated subscriber identity module or SIM cards to support a bill requiring their registration.

Ariel Tubayan, head of Globe Telecom, Inc.’s Corporate and Legal Services Group, cited worries about data breaches if sellers of SIM cards including mom-and-pop stores were allowed to register the modules themselves.

“What we thought is to centralize registration only to telecommunication companies — one registrant,” he told a Senate hearing. “Possibly, the platform to register will also be online.”

“What we propose is that although dealers and sari-sari stores may sell the SIMs, these should be deactivated. They will only be able to use it once they register with our online platform,” he added. — ANOT