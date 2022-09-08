Home The Nation Globe cites need to sell deactivated SIM
Globe cites need to sell deactivated SIM
PHILIPPINE mobile network operators on Thursday proposed the sale of deactivated subscriber identity module or SIM cards to support a bill requiring their registration.
Ariel Tubayan, head of Globe Telecom, Inc.’s Corporate and Legal Services Group, cited worries about data breaches if sellers of SIM cards including mom-and-pop stores were allowed to register the modules themselves.
“What we thought is to centralize registration only to telecommunication companies — one registrant,” he told a Senate hearing. “Possibly, the platform to register will also be online.”
“What we propose is that although dealers and sari-sari stores may sell the SIMs, these should be deactivated. They will only be able to use it once they register with our online platform,” he added. — ANOT