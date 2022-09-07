THE PHILIPPINES has received a P7.5-million grant from the Unites States for the rehabilitation of the Baguio Museum, the US Embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Through the State Department’s Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation, we are working together to build the museum’s capacity to care for its wonderful collection of artifacts and cultural objects from the seven major tribes of the Cordilleras,” US Ambassador to the Philippines Mary Kay L. Carlson said.

“These are incredible pieces of Philippine history, and we share your dedication to maintaining the collection for future generations,” she added.

The fund will also be used to install climate control and monitoring equipment, and staff training, the embassy said. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan