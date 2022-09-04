PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has appointed the country’s former top envoy as ambassador to the United Kingdom, according to the presidential palace.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin, Jr. will also serve as ambassador to Ireland, the Isle of Man, Bailiwick of Jersey and Bailiwick of Guernsey, according to an appointment paper dated Aug. 30.

Mr. Locsin, who served as Foreign Affairs secretary under ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte, had spoken against Chinese intrusions in the South China Sea.

He had cussed at China for failing to reciprocate the Philippines’ goodwill. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza