VOTING for the approval of a law converting Calaca town in Batangas into a city is set on Sept. 3, the local government announced on Tuesday.

The Commission on Elections also issued an advisory Tuesday announcing the start of ballot printing for the plebiscite, which was streamed live on its Facebook page and Youtube channel.

The law on Calaca’s cityhood, contained in Republic Act 11544, was signed by former President Rodrigo R. Duterte on May 26.

Calaca, located about 100 kilometers south of the capital Manila, is classified as a first-class municipality with a population of 87,361 as of 2020. It is home to the ecozone Phoenix Petroterminals & Industrial Park.

In a statement, local officials said the town is “more than ready to become a full-fledged city” as it conducts an information campaign for the ratification of the cityhood law.

The information dissemination, they said, highlights the benefits of becoming a city such as higher allocation from national funds and fiscal authority on income generation, among others.