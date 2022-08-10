A FOOD processing facility equipped with various machinery has been opened in Samal to boost micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on the island, where the economy is driven by agriculture and tourism.

The Samal Island Mini Food Processing Center was built through the Department of Trade and Industry’s shared service facilities program in partnership with the local government, and Samal Island City College.

It has equipment for processing agricultural goods available on the island such as mango, coffee, cacao, and meat, among others, according to a statement from the city’s information office.

City Investment and Tourism Officer Jennifer D. Cariaga said the common facility will allow MSMEs to improve productivity and efficiency.

“They (MSMEs) are very important to our country. They really drive the economy and should be given full support to ensure sustainability,” Ms. Cariaga said in Filipino during the launching ceremony earlier this week.

The center will also be used for training students at the Samal Island City College.

Trade and Industry Davao Del Norte Provincial Director, Mr. Romeo L. Castañaga said the department will also be extending assistance to entrepreneurs in the development of their products in terms of quality and marketing.

Samal — formally called the Island Garden City of Samal or IGaCoS — is a component city of Davao del Norte, located in southern Philippines. — MSJ