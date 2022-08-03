THE AMERICAN government is looking to provide assistance to the Philippines’ clean energy transition through the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), the US Embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

USTDA Director Enoh T. Ebong is coming to the Philippines later this week to explore collaborations on sustainable infrastructure with public and private entities, the embassy said.

“USTDA works in close partnership with the public and private sectors in the Philippines and South Africa to advance the development of sustainable infrastructure projects that each country has established as its priorities,” Ms. Ebong said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Our model of assistance focuses on access and inclusivity and is based on the core principles of mutual benefit and trust,” she added.

She will be joining US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken during his visit to the Philippines and South Africa.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier announced that Mr. Blinken is scheduled to visit the Philippines from August 5 to 6. It will be his first visit to the country since assuming office in January last year.

While in Manila, he will meet Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, climate crisis, and other regional and global challenges. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan