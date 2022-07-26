THE POLICE on Tuesday said criminal complaints had been filed against the suspect in Sunday’s shooting in one of the Philippines’ most prominent universities that left three people dead and two others injured.

The Quezon City Police District, in a statement on Tuesday, said the charges were filed before the city prosecutor on July 25, including three counts of murder, frustrated murder, firearms law violation, car theft, and malicious mischief.

Those who died include former Lamitan City mayor Rosita U. Furigay, her assistant, and a university guard. Injured were Ms. Furigay’s daughter and a nurse who was attending as a parent in the graduation ceremony.

The suspect, a licensed doctor from the same city in southern Philippines, had accused the late mayor of being a drug lord.

Quirino G. Esguerra, lawyer for the late mayor’s family, called the illegal drug allegations against her “a big lie.” He said the suspect was holding a grudge against the family after his medical clinic in Lamitan City was shuttered by the local government for operating without a permit.

Police recovered two handguns and a silencer allegedly used by the suspect, one licensed to him and another registered to another individual.

In the aftermath of the deadly incident, Quezon City Rep. Marvin C. Rillo called on the Philippine National Police to be more rigorous in screening gun license applicants.

Mr. Rillo, in a statement on Tuesday, said authorities must reinforce the vetting of individuals seeking a license to own and possess guns, and at the same time intensify the crackdown on unregistered or loose firearms.

“We also want Camp Crame (the police headquarters) to avoid giving multiple gun licenses, especially to first-time applicants, unless they are clearly in imminent danger due to the nature of their profession,” Mr. Rillo said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez and Matthew Carl L. Montecillo