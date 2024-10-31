By Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporter

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said his government remained in “full control” as deaths caused by Tropical Storm Trami and Super typhoon Kong-rey, which caused heavy rains in the northernmost province of Batanes, climbed to more than 100.

In a statement, he noted that while state resources and personnel “may be stretched due to the impact of typhoons on multiple fronts,” the government was “ably handling all disaster management efforts.” “We remain in full control.”

In an 8 a.m. report, the Philippines’ disaster agency said the reported death toll from Trami, locally named Kristine, and Super Typhoon Kong-rey (Leon) had hit 150. Fourteen deaths have been validated, while 29 people were still missing, it added.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said there were 115 reported injuries. More than 150,000 were damaged, more than 10,000 of which were totally destroyed. Trami and Kong-rey have caused P6.5 billion in damage to infrastructure.

“Nevertheless, we have sufficient assets to mitigate the worst impact, recover from the wreckage and rebuild stronger than before,” Mr. Marcos said. “Relief and recovery efforts continue in areas affected by Typhoon Kristine, while preparations are ramping up for Typhoon Leon.”

“All agencies and instrumentalities of government remain on full alert, and remain ready to deploy aid wherever it may be needed.”

Earlier in the day, the Presidential Communications Office in a statement said the government was on “high alert” as Leon hit Batanes province. The local government had launched evacuation efforts, it said, citing a report from Batanes Governor Marilou H. Cayco.

Food packs for the next three days had been distributed and healthcare and social welfare personnel were deployed to evacuation centers, it added.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said it had prepared almost 2,000 family food packs for affected Batanes residents.

Social Welfare Undersecretary Diana Rose S. Cajipe said an additional 5,500 family food packs would be transported by a Philippine Coast Guard vessel from Pangasinan to Batanes.

Military spokesperson Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla-Taborlupa said they had deployed assets to areas affected by Kong-rey and was working with other government offices to transport essential supplies to affected residents.

The state weather bureau put Batanes under tropical cyclone wind signal No. 4 as the super typhoon started to move away from the province.

In a 2 p.m. report, the agency said the typhoon’s center was located 265 kilometers north-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes and was moving north-northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (kph). It was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 255 kph.

Leon sent heavy rains over the Philippines just as Kristine left the country and submerged parts of Bicol region in floodwaters.

Farm damage from Trami had reached P3.76 billion, the presidential palace said, citing the Department of Agriculture. The damage cost could increase as some areas remained inundated and isolated.

DA said it has a P1-billion quick response fund for the purchase of farm inputs. Farmers and fisherfolk may also avail themselves of a government loan worth P25,000, which could be paid in three years at zero interest, it said.

Meanwhile, Greenpeace Philippines urged the government to “step up and strongly champion” the call for increased climate funding, particularly through the Loss and Damage Fund, as world governments meet for the United Nations Climate talks on Nov. 11 to 22.

In a statement, it said climate finance would be a central topic of the talks. “As a start, the Philippine delegation should support the climate damages tax, so that there is a contribution from high emitting industries such as fossil fuel companies, not just states.”

Greenpeace earlier said Trami was the “third-most highly devastating weather event to batter the country this year.”

The Philippines in July was chosen to host the board of the Loss and Damage Fund (LDF), a UN financing mechanism that will benefit countries vulnerable to climate change, including the host-country.

“The Philippines lobbied to be the host of the Loss and Damage Fund Board, but what use is hosting the board if it doesn’t have money in the pot?” Greenpeace campaigner Khevin Yu asked.

“It’s more significant to the Filipino people if President Marcos followed through on his repeated calls for climate justice and resilience with action,” he said. “Filipinos are tired of the never-ending cycle of typhoon destruction.”

The Philippines lies along the typhoon belt in the Pacific and experiences about 20 storms each year. It also lies in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a belt of volcanoes around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes strike.