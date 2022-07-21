THE BASES Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is positioning New Clark City as an ecotourism destination, with 9,450 hectares open for development to investors, the government-owned corporation said.

“BCDA is always open to tourism investments in New Clark City. Given its strategic location, rich biodiversity and vast open spaces, it is the perfect place for eco-theme parks and ecotourism projects,” BCDA Senior Vice President for Conversion and Development Joshua M. Bingcang said during a recent investment promotion event.

The Central Luzon Tourism Investment Summit and Business Exchange was attended by 36 investors and agencies from the Philippines, Singapore, China, Japan and South Korea, BCDA said in a statement on Thursday.

New Clark City, located in Tarlac which is about 110 kilometers north of the capital Manila, is masterplanned as a green and smart urban center with 40% of the area for buildings and 60% allocated to open spaces, forests, and parks.

The complex already has its River Park, a 4.5-hectare area that features a 1.4-kilometer walkway along the Cutcut River. There are also plans to develop the 44.8-hectare Central Park at the heart of the city, which will be one of the largest public parks in the country once completed, BCDA said.

It is also home to an athletics center first used during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Mr. Bingcang also said they are continuously pursuing locators for mixed-use projects, retail, and food and beverage establishments.

The New Clark City is linked to the Clark International Airport at the Clark Freeport Zone via an access road that is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

BCDA said New Clark City will also become more accessible upon the completion of the North-South Commuter Railway. There are also plans to develop a public transportation system within the complex as locators and residents increase, it said.

“We are already getting there. We’ve accomplished much of the infrastructure development,” Mr. Bingcang said. — MSJ