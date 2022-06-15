PRESIDENT-ELECT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday discussed energy security, foreign investments and the impact of global conflicts during separate meetings with envoys from Norway, Finland, Hungary, Romania and South Africa, his office said in a statement.

He met with Norway Chargé d’Affaires Bjorn Jahnsen, Finland Ambassador Juha Markus Pyykko, Hungarian Ambassador Titanilla Toth, Romanian Ambassador Raduta Dana Matache and South African Ambassador Bartinah Ntombizodwa Radebe-Netshitenzhe.

Mr. Jahnsen said Mr. Marcos and he discussed climate change and renewable energy particularly offshore wind, floating solar and hydropower.

“That’s the plan for the future for Norway and the Philippines — really to increase our imprint on renewable energy in the country,” he told a news briefing.

He said the Philippines should create a new sector especially for offshore wind to attract more foreign investors and generate as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.

Meanwhile, Ms. Toth said Hungarian companies were eyeing business-to-business partnerships with the Philippines. “Our companies are searching for partnership with local companies and local entities,” she said.

The Philippines can also expect more collaboration in the education and labor sectors, she said, citing a possible increase in scholarships and work for Filipinos in Hungary.

Hungary is accepting 35 Filipino scholars and is home to about 800 migrant Filipino workers, she said.

Mr. Pyykko said he underscored the value of upholding international law and international rule-based order during his meeting with Mr. Marcos, citing the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The Philippines has been in the group of countries condemning the aggression and what I convey to the President-elect is that I hope his administration will continue to appreciate and respect this approach from the Philippine side in the future as well,” he said.

Mr. Pyykkö said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “has totally changed the security situation in my country and in the neighborhood there.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Radebe-Netshitenzhe told Mr. Marcos South Africa is ready to supply oil to the Philippines. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan