THE PHILIPPINE Ombudsman has ordered the suspension of 33 government officials over the purchase of what it called were overpriced coronavirus test kits in 2020.

In an order dated March 20, Ombudsman Samuel Martires said he found compelling reasons to suspend the Budget and Health officials pending investigation of the case.

“The evidence of guilt is strong,” he said, citing charges of “dishonesty, oppression or grave misconduct or neglect in the performance of duty,” based on a copy of the order. “The gravity of these offenses coupled with the seriousness of their participation would warrant removal from the service.”

Twenty-four current and ex-Budget officials and nine from the Health department were ordered suspended to prevent them from hampering the probe.

Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros-Baraquel, who sought the probe by the blue ribbon committee under its former chairman, ex-Senator Richard J. Gordon, Sr., said there is a further need to unmask the “masterminds behind the modus, well beyond the foot soldiers and mid-level officials.”

“Although the Ombudsman order only covers the COVID-19 test kits, we look forward to an investigation of the personal protective equipment and other overpriced procurements,” she said.

A special audit by the Commission on Audit would “paint an even fuller picture,” she said. “Any and all ill-gotten profit made from taxpayers’ money should eventually be seized and turned back over to the government where it belongs.”

During hearings by the previous Senate, lawmakers took Health officials to task for transferring about P42 billion to the Budget department’s procurement arm, which bought the medical supplies. Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. got P8.6 billion worth of contracts in 2020, according to the results of the probe.

“The Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) respects and recognizes the authority and decision of the Office of the Ombudsman to suspend former and present officials and personnel of PS-DBM,” Procurement Service Executive Director Dennis S. Santiago said in a statement.

“We join the Office of the Ombudsman in its quest for truth and upholding public trust,” he said. “Rest assured that we shall implement the order within the specified time frame.”

He also vowed to pursue reforms at the agency. “Under the current leadership, the PS-DBM shall continue to implement and institute crucial procurement and administrative reforms, while implementing zero tolerance on irregularities and any form of corruption.”

The Department of Health (DoH) in a separate statement noted that while it respected the decision of the Ombudsman, it said its people were innocent. “While we commit to religiously comply with all procedures, the DoH vouches for the integrity of these officials who have played a significant role in the country’s COVID-19 response.”

“We would also like to reiterate that the role of the DoH and the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine was limited to providing technical inputs as end-users in the conduct of the procurement of commodities for the COVID-19 pandemic,” it added.

“We ask the public to reserve judgement and keep an open mind until the investigation has been resolved.”

Senator Aquilino Martin “Koko” D. Pimentel III commended the Ombudsman, but said its actions and final decision should be monitored.

“During the pandemic, they made profit out of equipment purchased to fight against it,” Ms. Hontiveros said. “During the COVID-19, where many died, many suffered, the public treasure was even robbed. Let justice be served. This investigation is just the beginning.” — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan