THE TOLL Regulatory Board (TRB) has inspected the 1.6-kilometer Cavitex C5 Link Flyover extension as it nears completion, according to Cavitex Infrastructure Corp. (CIC)

In a statement on Thursday, CIC said the government regulators had a site visit early this week, where traffic management plans were also discussed.

“This entails transferring of the Merville entry and exit ramp to in front of Shell C5 Southlink for better traffic flow. Traffic signalization and signages will be installed in coordination with the local authorities to help manage traffic for motorists bound to the expressway, and those that will use the service road,” the company said.

The flyover extension will link to the operational 2.2-km Cavitex C5 Link flyover, providing convenient access for motorists heading to South Luzon Expressway (SLEX)/C5 from Merville and vice-versa.

The flyover extension dubbed, Segment 3A2: Merville to E. Rodriguez Avenue, is already 95% complete, according to the CIC.

“We are pleased to see the progress of the Cavitex C5 Link. We look forward to it serving an estimated 15,000 motorists, helping lessen their travel time from SLEX to Pasay, Taguig and Parañaque, thereby helping decongest some of our local roads,” TRB Executive Director Alvin A. Carullo said.

Meanwhile, CIC said the construction of Segment 2, called Cavitex R1 Expressway to Sucat Interchange, has reached over 30% completion.

The travel time of motorists between the two areas will be cut by as much as thirty minutes, bypassing traffic from Sucat Road and Quirino Avenue, once the segment links Cavitex to its Sucat Interchange.

CIC is controlled by Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., a unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

MPIC is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong’s First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave