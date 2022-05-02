THE COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) on Monday handed over the source codes that will run the automated election system transmission router to be used for the May 9 elections to the Philippine central bank as required under the law.

“The safety and security of these source codes is vital to the credibility of the elections on May 9,” Comelec Chairman Saidamen B. Pangarungan said during the event at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) office in Manila, which was live-streamed on the Comelec Facebook page.

The election agency and the Philippine central bank signed an escrow agreement in January for the safekeeping of the source codes for the upcoming elections.

A thumb drive containing the source code or final election software was turned over to the BSP in February.

The source codes will be kept in a vault secured by a series of metal locks and combination codes under the custody of designated Comelec personnel. — John Victor D. Ordoñez