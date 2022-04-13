TWO pro-administration groups in central Philippines formerly associated with the only son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos have switched their support to Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko” M. Domagoso, the latter’s office said on Wednesday.

In a statement, his camp said more than 50 officers of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, the political party of Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr., and a group called Marcos Pa Rin joined a volunteer alliance in the Visayas that supports Mr. Domagoso and presidential daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio.

“The endorsement of the original officers and members of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) is a big boost to Moreno’s campaign as the party is aligned with President Duterte,” it added. Ms. Carpio, who is Davao City’s mayor, is Mr. Marcos’ vice-presidential running mate.

The officers, who signed a manifesto of support at a ceremony in Iloilo City, said they were supporting Mr. Domagoso and Ms. Carpio because both are “top performing mayors.”

“We commit ourselves to work together and ensure their victory in the May 9 national and local elections,” the officers said, based on the press release sent by Mr. Domagoso’s camp.

This was the second time that leaders of Mr. Marcos’ political party came out to disown their original standard bearer, according to the statement. “Last March 30, the original officers and members of PFP surfaced in Iligan City to throw their full support behind Mayor Isko.”

Mr. Marcos took his oath as Partido Federal chairman a day before he filed his candidacy for president in October. He is leading in presidential opinion polls, where Vice-President Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo is a distant second.

Ikaw Muna (IM) Pilipinas, a national volunteer group that was formed in 2021 to push Mr. Domagoso’s presidential bid defected to Ms. Robredo on Tuesday, saying he doesn’t stand a chance of winning.

Thousands of supporters have been attending Ms. Robredo’s campaign sorties in several vote-rich areas. On Saturday, she drew more than 200,000 supporters — the biggest crowd in her presidential campaign so far — at a rally in Pampanga province north of Manila, the capital.

Mr. Domagoso has been aiming for the endorsement of President Rodrigo R. Duterte, whose daughter Sara is leading in vice-presidential opinion polls.

Also on Wednesday, more than 60 retired officers of the Philippine police and the defunct Philippine Constabulary endorsed Ms. Robredo for president.

The endorsement came after a meeting with the vice-president, who vowed to wage a war against drug lords.

The anti-illegal drug campaign should also address demand concerns through public education and rehabilitation of users, they said in a statement.

“We believe that is the candidate with the required sincerity, political will, leadership, competency and necessary moral strength and integrity to implement such critical programs for the best interest of the country,” they said.

Mr. Duterte’s drug war that has killed thousands has been criticized by domestic and international civic groups and rights watchdogs.

The Philippine justice department said last year that there were irregularities surrounding the deaths of suspects in raids involving his anti-illegal drug campaign.

Meanwhile, Catanduanes Governor Joseph C. Cua endorsed Ms. Robredo for president at a campaign rally in the province, where she got 72,964 votes against Mr. Marcos’s 12,894 votes in the 2016 vice-presidential race.

His brother Peter, chief of San Andres town in Catanduanes, also backed Ms. Robredo’s candidacy during the rally, which drew 12,000 supporters.

He said all 11 mayors in the province were endorsing Ms. Robredo and her running mate Senator Francis “Kiko” N. Pangilinan. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza