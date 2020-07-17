The DoJ to start drafting IRR for Anti-Terrorism law

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Friday said that once the the Anti-Terrorism Act takes effect on July 18, it will release the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) for within 90 days.

In a message to reporters on Friday, Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra said they will soon start to draft the IRR of the Anti-Terrorism Act or Republic Act 11479.

“We’re just about to start drafting the IRR. We have to finish this in 90 days. The IRR will likewise have to be published when it is done,” Mr. Guevarra said.

“The DoJ and the Anti-Terrorism Council, in consultation with law enforcement agencies and military institutions, will promulgate the IRR for the implementation of the anti-terrorism law,” he said.

The law was signed by President Rodrigo R. Duterte on July 3 and was published in the Official Gazette on the same day. It will take effect 15 days after publication which is on Saturday, July 18.

The law defines a terrorist as a person who engages in acts which are intended to harm any person or endanger their life; engages in activities meant to destroy or damage public or private property; engagesin acts meant to interfere with critical infrastructure; is involved with the development, possession, or transporting of weapons and explosives; or releases dangerous substances or causes fires, floods and explosions.

The law will also allow the arrest of suspects without a warrant for up to 24 days. If proven guilty of participating and/or conspiring in the planning, training, facilitation, or preparation of such terrorist acts, these persons will be charged and sentenced to life imprisonment without a chance for parole.

An Anti-Terrorism Council will also be established, as stated in the law, which is made up of Cabinet officials.

Many critics have said the measure infringes on human rights. Since the President signed the law, nine petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court questioning its constitutionality. — Gillian M. Cortez









