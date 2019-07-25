Texters and Kings begin best-of-five semifinals

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

ACTION in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup progresses to a higher level with the start of the semifinals, beginning with the best-of-five pairing of top seeds TNT KaTropa and defending champions Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Kings today at 7 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The set-to was forged after the Texters and Kings emerged victorious over their respective foes in the quarterfinals, with TNT overcoming a gallant stand by the eighth-seeded Alaska Aces in which it had a twice-to-beat advantage but was forced to a decider while the Kings swept the Magnolia Hotshots Ang Pambansang Manok in their best-of-three quarters.

TNT booked their place in the semifinals on Wednesday, coming from behind to beat the Aces, 104-93.

Import Terrence Jones bounced back in a very big way after a so-so performance in the first game, finishing with a near triple-double of 37 points, 22 rebounds and nine assists.

Forward Troy Rosario added 20 points and seven boards while Jayson Castro had 17 markers and seven dimes.









Don Trollano (14) and Roger Pogoy (12) were the two other Texters in double digits in their team’s win.

“We have to prepare now for the next one, semifinals, against Ginebra. It is not an easy opponent. The crowd will be on their side and we have to work harder,” said TNT coach Bong Ravena following their victory over Alaska.

“It’s already the semis and nothing will come easy from here on. Good thing it’s a series. We have to do a good job of controlling the series early on, preferably win the first game to get the momentum already. We have to have our focus and play our best,” he added.

Barangay Ginebra, meanwhile, barged into the Final Four by blowing past Magnolia, 106-80, in Game Two of their quarterfinal series on Tuesday.

The Kings used a fiery third quarter to leave the Hotshots in the dust from which the latter could not recover from.

Import Justin Brownlee led a balanced Barangay Ginebra attack with 30 points while also pulling down nine rebounds and dishing out six assists.

Japeth Aguilar had 18 points with LA Tenorio, Mark Caguioa and Stanley Pringle adding 13, 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Like TNT’s Ravena, Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone is expecting a tough grind against the Texters in the semifinals.

“They have been the number one seed all the way through. Alaska was the first team to expose their weakness but up to that point, they’ve been pretty much unbeatable,” said the Kings coach as they look forward to playing with the Texters.

TNT defeated Barangay Ginebra, 104-96, in their lone game in the elimination round of the Commissioner Cup on June 12.

In said game, Mr. Pogoy exploded for 38 points, going 10-of-18 from beyond the arc.

Mr. Jones, for his part, had a triple-double of 17 points, 16 assists and 14 rebounds.

For Barangay Ginebra it was Mr. Brownlee who led with 29 points and 17 rebounds and Mr. Tenorio finishing with 18 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, playing in the other semifinal pairing are the San Miguel Beermen, who are still awaiting the victor of the rubber match between the Blackwater Elite and Rain or Shine Elasto Painters later yesterday (July 25).

The Beermen book a spot in the semifinals after bucking a twice-to-win disadvantage in the quarterfinals against number two team Northport Batang Pier.

San Miguel’s semifinal series begins on Saturday, July 27.