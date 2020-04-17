Texas Instruments gives $250,000 as COVID response

SEMICONDUCTOR company Texas Instruments is donating $250,000 for food and medical support for the Philippine response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a press release on Thursday, the company said it would donate personal protective equipment for medical workers, and food aid for Baguio City and Clark Freeport Zone communities, where its factories are located.

Texas Instruments said its employees donated 600 cleanroom bunny suits, 200 booties, and 11,000 vinyl gloves to hospitals in Baguio, Angeles, and Mabalacat in the early stages of the enhanced community quarantine.

Sarjit Kaur, the company’s Clark managing director, said the company had worked with local students for tutorials and plastic recycling, as well as assisted community recovery efforts after natural disasters.

“We have always strived t be a good neighbor — and helping our neighbors has never been more important.”

The quarantine center in ASEAN Convention Center in Clark, Pampanga will soon accept COVID-19 patients, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said on Sunday.

Texas Instruments produces semiconductor chips used for technology for the medical, computer, aerospace, telecommunications, and automotive industries. The US-based company has had business presence in the Philippines for four decades, putting up its first assembly and test site in 1979 at the Baguio Economic Zone.

Its second facility in the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga became fully operational in 2009.

“I am incredibly amazed by our TIers’ passion to serve — creating innovative solutions and pooling talent and energy to help even when resources are limited,” Baguio Managing Director Erwin Estepa said.

“TIers have been committed to support critical production needs to make a big difference during this world crisis,” he added. — Jenina P. Ibañez

















