THE MINING INDUSTRY has notoriously been defined by caution, favoring incremental improvements over radical transformation. But today’s operational pressures, coupled with the growing competitive advantages of agentic AI, are forcing a rethink, pushing even the most conservative operations to reconsider how technology underpins their core operations. Nearly 70% of global mining companies are already integrating AI-driven technologies into their operations, signaling a clear shift from experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment.

In Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries like Australia, where mining contributes around 75% of the country’s exports, and Indonesia, where the sector is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% through 2031, investment in AI is rapidly accelerating to improve safety, boost productivity, and meet mounting sustainability expectations. Yet, beneath this momentum lies an uncomfortable reality: AI alone rarely delivers impact at scale.

In an industry defined by remote sites, harsh conditions, and highly distributed systems, AI lives and dies by the quality, timeliness, and context of data. Many mining organizations are discovering that legacy, batch-based architectures simply cannot keep pace, leaving even the most advanced AI models starved of the real-time insight they need to act efficiently.

THE GAP BETWEEN DATA AND DECISIONS

Mining operations generate a continuous stream of signals — from equipment telemetry and environmental sensors to safety alerts and logistics updates. Yet much of this data remains trapped in silos across operational technology (OT), IT systems, edge devices, and cloud platforms. As AI is introduced into mining environments, AI models and agents are layered onto this already complex landscape, further amplifying the challenges of siloed and poorly connected data flows.

Traditional batch-based integration and point-to-point connections struggle to keep up. Latency increases, visibility is limited, and information often arrives too late to be useful (if at all). It’s little surprise that 60% of mining professionals report having insufficient information to make data-driven decisions. This fragmentation is where many AI initiatives falter — not because the models lack sophistication, but because the data feeding them is delayed, incomplete, or lacks operational context.

As a result, most AI deployments remain largely reactive. They analyze historical data, flag anomalies, and raise alerts, but stop short of driving action. Human operators are still required to interpret insights and determine next steps, introducing delays in environments where seconds can determine safety, uptime, or loss. Without a real-time, event-driven foundation, even advanced AI remains an observer, rather than an active participant in mining operations.

MILLISECONDS MATTER IN MINING

To unlock the full potential of AI, mining organizations must rethink how data moves across their operations. Information can no longer be treated as static records, and every operational signal must be handled as an event — captured, shared, and acted on in real-time.

Mining is, at its core, a sequence of time-critical events: a temperature spike in a crusher, a deviation in haul truck performance, a sudden change in weather, or an unexpected safety hazard. Each demands immediate attention, and even minutes of latency can translate into lost productivity, heightened risk, or operational disruption.

This is especially critical for agentic AI systems, which are only as effective as the events feeding them, requiring continuous access to timely, contextual, and reliable information. In practice, this could mean AI adjusting haul truck routes in real-time to avoid congestion; dynamically controlling ventilation systems in underground mines to maintain safe air quality; or predicting machinery maintenance needs before a breakdown occurs.

Across APAC, mining leaders are already exploring these capabilities. For example, a leading ore mine in Western Australia has deployed autonomous haulage systems using sensors and machine learning to enhance safety and accident prevention while optimizing operations.

STRIKING WHILE THE DATA’S HOT

An event-driven integration platform — provides the connective layer that enables this shift, allowing systems, sensors, and agents to share information as conditions change.

At the core of this architecture is the Event Mesh, which instantly routes ‘events’ — from sensor readings, system alerts, to operational updates — to any relevant system or AI agent that needs to respond. Layered on top is the Agent Mesh, a distributed layer of intelligence that uses shared context to automate workflows, detect anomalies, and maintain real-time situational awareness across operations.

Together, these layers enable AI to act autonomously or in coordination with humans, rather than simply analyzing historical data. In essence, the Event Mesh delivers the signal, and the Agent Mesh decides how best to act on it.

This real-time foundation is critical in mining, particularly for unmanned worksite operations like autonomous haul trucks or automated production systems, where every millisecond matters. With thousands of sensors and hundreds of actuators, a single centralized hub can create bottlenecks and single points of failure. An underlying EDA platform distributes information safely across multiple applications and agents simultaneously, allowing operations to scale effectively while maintaining speed and reliability.

For example, in a gold mine, AI could automatically adjust ore processing rates based on real-time sensor data, while simultaneously alerting maintenance teams of equipment anomalies. In a coal operation, predictive AI could reroute autonomous trucks around sudden weather events or hazardous terrain.

Essentially, events power operational efficiency, and the agent mesh ensures AI agents operate with full, and real-time context to empower the decisions that matter the most.

STRIKING GOLD WITH THE NEXT ERA OF MINING

The future of mining will not be defined by who deploys AI first, but by who builds the infrastructure to make it effective at scale. Investment in AI in the mining industry has soared from less than $200 million in 2020 to $900 million in 2025, underscoring the sector’s urgency for smarter, more efficient operations.

Ultimately, the success of agentic AI depends on access to high-quality, real-time data. Mining organizations that get it right stand to gain stronger margins, improved fuel efficiency, and safer operations.

Yet AI alone is not enough. Without a resilient foundation that ensures data flows continuously, decisions are governed, and workflows are automated, even the most advanced models fall short. The question is no longer whether agentic AI will transform mining, but how quickly leaders are willing to build systems that think, respond, and adapt as fast as the mining operation itself.

Floyd Davis is the Solace vice-president for Solution Engineering, APJ & ME.