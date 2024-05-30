By Melissa Loble

DESPITE remarkable advancements in granting more rights and opportunities to women and significant progress in ensuring women’s access to education, there are still barriers that slow down their educational journey and restrict their full potential.

Based on a report from the Commission on Higher Education, in the school year 2020-2021, the number of young women attending colleges and universities in the Philippines increased to 2.04 million, up by more than half a million from the previous academic year. However, women still face various challenges in accessing and pursuing education compared to their male counterparts. Factors such as traditional gender roles, socioeconomic disparities, and cultural beliefs continue to contribute to this gap.

For example, young women faced unique challenges while studying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Philippine Commission on Women has said they were burdened with additional responsibilities, such as household chores and childcare, which reduced their available time for learning.

Edtech amplifies women’s access to education.

Technology-enhanced learning in the Philippines has witnessed significant growth and evolution through the use of learning management systems (LMS) for blended learning approaches, mobile learning, and remote education. Additionally, there has been an increased focus on skills development, gamified learning, personalized learning experiences, and teacher professional development as higher education institutions strive to respond to the fast-changing world of work.

Learning management systems allow schools, universities, and corporations to offer flexible learning experiences and provide mobile learning applications that support students, especially women with busy schedules, by granting them online and offline access to their course content anytime, anywhere.

By utilizing LMS, universities can offer online alternatives, such as short courses and micro-credentials for upskilling. This expands educational opportunities for women and equips them with the necessary skills to feel confident and prepared for future careers.

Melissa Loble is a prominent figure in educational technology with 25 years of experience. Currently the Chief Academic Officer for Instructure, she focuses on lifelong learning strategies and practices. Melissa also serves as the chair of the board for 1EdTech, a leading nonprofit collaboration dedicated to fostering an open and innovative edtech ecosystem. Her passion lies in promoting equitable education and empowering learners through technology.

The flexibility offered by a fully featured learning ecosystem enables higher education institutions (HEIs) to provide a diverse range of training programs that cater to the specific needs of individuals. This promotes inclusivity in education and, at the same time, allows learners to balance their education with other commitments, making it more accessible for working professionals or individuals from marginalized communities.

This is in line with the promotion of lifelong learning, one of the primary objectives of the International Labor Organization’s Skills for Prosperity program in the Philippines. The program aims to enhance skills and Technical and Vocational Education and Training systems, empowering youth, women, and marginalized groups to be more employable, earn higher incomes, and achieve sustainable growth.

By harnessing the potential of edtech and embracing teaching out of the LMS in the classroom, HEIs and teachers can revolutionize the learning experience and pave the way for a more inclusive society. By using these educational platforms, we can empower individuals of all genders to access quality education and unlock their full potential, even while they juggle multiple responsibilities.

As we continue to navigate towards a future where equality and inclusivity are the norm, we must recognize the pivotal role of technology to power education in shaping this reality. By cultivating a welcoming and diverse environment for all, educational systems can empower individuals of all genders and contribute towards a society that values and promotes equality. It’s a fundamental step towards building a future where everyone can thrive and contribute their talents, without limitations based on gender.