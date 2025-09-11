TECH GIANT Google has appointed Prep Palacios as the new country manager for its Philippine office, it said on Tuesday.

Ms. Palacios, who has two decades of leadership experience in the tech landscape, will head Google’s expansion plans in an era of artificial intelligence (AI) and video commerce, the company said in a statement.

She is also expected to focus on empowering organizations to leverage the full potential of Google Search and YouTube in an AI-driven landscape, it added.

“The Philippines is one of Southeast Asia’s (SEA) most dynamic digital economies — young, AI-curious, and video-first. With Prep’s proven leadership and deep commitment to empowering brands and Filipino companies, she is well-positioned to champion Google’s continued growth and impact for the country and the region,” Sapna Chadha, vice-president for Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier at Google, said in a statement.

Ms. Palacios has worked for Google for eight years, scaling its advertising business and helping customers to grow with digital solutions.

Previously, she spent 12 years at Microsoft where she headed its channels, distribution, and small- and medium-sized business segments. Ms. Palacios also held consulting roles at Oracle, Ernst & Young, and Siemens.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Computer Applications) from De La Salle-College of St. Benilde.

“I’m excited to help brands and communities succeed in the AI era by harnessing the full power of Google’s ecosystem — from Search to YouTube,” she said.

“By combining our strong foundation in Search with the rapid growth of YouTube Shopping, we can enable businesses to scale faster, drive measurable results, and reinforce the Philippines’ position as Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing digital economy,”

Earlier this year, YouTube and electronic commerce platform Shopee launched YouTube Shopping in the Philippines, allowing users to buy goods seen on videos on the platform via Shopee links.

The Philippine digital economy is expected to grow 20% to $31 billion in gross merchandise value, according to the 2024 e-Conomy SEA report by Google, Temasek Holdings and Bain & Co. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz