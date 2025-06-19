PLDT HOME has launched an unlimited prepaid fiber service to give users a flexible connectivity option.

Users can avail of PLDT Home Fiber Prepaid for a one-time installation fee of P999, which includes seven days of free unlimited fiber service.

Subscribers can top up based on their needs and budget options through these fiber prepaid data packages: P50 for one day of service, P199 for seven days, P399 for 15 days, and P699 for 30 days. All options offer unlimited fiber speeds of up to 50 Megabits per second.

“Filipinos have a sharp eye for opportunity — embracing online gigs, remote work, and multiple income streams to uplift their families and chase their dreams. PLDT Home Fiber Prepaid supports this everyday hustle with fast, reliable internet that keeps up with their pace — no monthly bills, no lock-ins, just full control and flexibility,” said John Y. Palanca, senior vice-president and head of Home Consumer Business and Sales and Development at PLDT.

The company said the new product offers users the stability of having a dedicated fiber line.

“Backed by PLDT’s extensive fiber infrastructure with approximately 1.2 million cable kilometers, reaching 18.76 million homes passed and covering 73% of towns and 91% of provinces, PLDT Home Fiber Prepaid ensures more families nationwide gain access to world-class internet,” it said.

“As the country’s leading digital services provider, PLDT Home continues to empower Filipino households through innovative, value-packed solutions that support their goals, dreams, and daily connection needs.”

Customers can apply for PLDT Home Fiber Prepaid via pldthome.com/fiberprepaid, at select PLDT Home sales distributors, or through PLDT stores nationwide.

PLDT Home is a subsidiary of telecommunications company PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — BVR