XIAOMI Corp. has launched in the Philippines a new portable Bluetooth speaker, the Xiaomi Sound Party 50W.

The speaker is available for an early bird promo price of P3,799 (versus its suggested retail price of P4,299) at Xiaomi Authorized Stores and its Shopee and Lazada stores until July 16.

The Sound Party is tuned with Harman AudioEFX and has a 15W tweeter, 35W woofer, and Bass Boost Mode.

“It sets the mood with Time Tunnel ambient lighting, while TWS (True Wireless Stereo) Mode and Party Connect let you link multiple units for a wider stereo soundstage,” Xiaomi said.

Based on its website, TWS Mode supports TWS pairing for two Bluetooth devices that will work as left and right channels for surround sound.

Meanwhile, Party Connect allows users to link up to 100 speakers for synchronized playback.

The speaker offers up to 26 hours of playtime via its 5,200mAh battery and supports power delivery fast charging. It also has reverse charging, allowing users to power other devices using the speaker.

It has an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, making it ideal for outdoor use.

It also has a built-in microphone to allow users to answer calls via the device.

The Sound Party weighs approximately 1,200 grams and has a hidden handle for portability. — BVR