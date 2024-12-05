BUSINESS SOLUTIONS provider Sprout Solutions has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform that streamlines key administrative processes for Philippine businesses.

Sprout Keeper is designed to consolidate time tracking, billing, client management, project management, and financial reporting into one system, Sprout Solutions said in a statement.

It automates administrative tasks to boost efficiency and productivity in businesses that are part of industries like accounting, consulting, law, and architecture.

“Sprout Keeper was created to resolve the daily pain points of tracking billable hours, managing project expenses, and ensuring timely client invoicing,” Sprout Solutions Chief Executive Officer Patrick Gentry said.

“By eliminating these administrative burdens, Sprout Keeper empowers businesses to focus on what truly matters: growth and customer service.”

The platform’s tracking feature allows employees to log their hours and connect them directly to projects.

It also provides customizable invoices, flexible billing models, and automated payment reminders, as well as has multi-entity and multi-currency management features meant for companies with multiple branches or international clients.

Sprout Keeper’s client and project management tools will help firms to maintain customer profiles, monitor project progress, track expenses, and manage resource allocation, Sprout Solutions said.

It also has real-time financial reporting and analytics functions meant to provide businesses with data to streamline their operations.

“Sprout Keeper delivers real-time insights into financial performance, enabling accounting firms, for instance, to make informed, data-driven decisions,” said Geoffrey Ogang, director of finance at Sprout Solutions. “By using advanced reporting, firms can uncover cost-saving opportunities, optimize billing practices, and enhance their overall financial health,” he said.

Only 22% of Philippine organizations are ready to fully utilize AI, according to Cisco Philippines’ 2024 AI Readiness Index. However, nearly half (48%) of organizations plan to allocate more than 40% of their IT budgets to AI investments in the next four to five years. — B.M.D. Cruz