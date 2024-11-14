PHILIPPINE USERS had the second highest share of downloads of Chinese mobile applications globally this year, according to a joint study by measurement and analytics company Adjust and Sensor Tower.

The Philippines’ install share of Chinese-developed apps stood at 21%, the report titled “Chinese Export Apps” showed. The study covered app downloads from January to September 2024.

“According to the study, Southeast Asia (SEA) countries lead globally in the install share of Chinese apps, with Indonesia (22%), the Philippines (21%), Malaysia, Thailand (both 19%), Vietnam, and Singapore (both 18%) ranking among the top markets for Chinese app installs,” Adjust said in a statement.

“The rapid rise of Chinese apps worldwide underscores their influence in reshaping digital user experiences through gamification, artificial intelligence (AI), and personalization,” April Tayson, regional vice-president for INSEAU at Adjust, said. “Looking at how these apps have deeply integrated into our daily lives, Chinese apps’ momentum shows no signs of slowing down.”

By application type, the Philippines and Indonesia recorded the second highest install share of Chinese gaming apps at 19%, only behind South Korea’s 21%.

For Chinese social apps, Malaysia had the highest install share at 80%, followed by Indonesia (65%), Vietnam (64%), and the Philippines (53%).

On the other hand, the Philippines also recorded a 25% install share for Chinese utility apps, 15% for entertainment apps, and 11% for finance apps.

“Finance app installs surged in Indonesia by 125% year on year, followed by Vietnam (73%) and the Philippines (46%). Shopping apps in the Philippines saw a 198% rise, creating a key opportunity for Chinese e-commerce apps to localize and target this growing market,” the report said.

“Gaming apps also grew, most sharply in the Philippines (107%). Social apps saw steady growth in Vietnam (61%), while utility apps experienced strong growth across Vietnam (56%), the Philippines (43%), and Indonesia (30%),” it added.

Meanwhile, Chinese-developed entertainment apps in the Philippines had a 156% session growth — or how frequently users interact with an app — year on year.

“Finance sessions were up 110% in Indonesia, 87% in Vietnam, and 30% in the Philippines, mirroring their install growth. Shopping apps in the Philippines saw a 125% session increase, aligning with its 198% install rise, while Vietnam’s session decline matched its drop in installs,” it added.

Chinese apps specializing in AI and short dramas have led the Chinese tech export boom, the report said.

“By blending the viral appeal of short-form content with the serialized nature of traditional dramas, Chinese short drama apps have quickly become a global entertainment phenomenon. These apps, featuring high-drama narratives often centered on romance and fantasy, have captivated international audiences after initial success in China. Over 40 Chinese short drama apps have amassed more than 55 million global downloads and generated $170 million in in-app purchases,” it said.

“SEA markets including Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines have shown strong user engagement, fueled by the region’s affinity for mobile-first entertainment platforms alongside rising smartphone penetration,” it added.

Chinese short drama apps are projected to have user bases of 200 million to 300 million globally, it said.

“To share in this growth, app developers must continue creating compelling content, leveraging viral marketing, and offering flexible, user-friendly revenue models. Investment in AI-driven personalization and forming strategic partnerships will also be key to enhancing user engagement and retention across regions,” it said.

The report attributed the global growth of the Chinese app market to developers’ focus on the international market, as seen in the success of TikTok, Shein, and Temu.

“Chinese apps topping the charts across regions reflect their adaptability and success in understanding local markets while scaling globally. By tailoring experiences to diverse audiences across Southeast Asia, North America, and EMEA, Chinese developers have turned challenges into opportunities. Their strategic expansion into innovative app verticals showcases their capacity to lead the next wave of digital transformation,” said Nan Lu, senior director of APAC marketing at Sensor Tower.

“Chinese apps are thriving in 2024, pushing boundaries and cementing their global presence, with remarkable growth in downloads, user engagement, and revenue across diverse markets… As Chinese developers expand globally, understanding regional preferences and nuances is critical. Going beyond simple localization to full culturalization — integrating local cultural elements, addressing regional needs, and resonating with local values — is essential for creating deeper connections and building stronger, more loyal user bases,” the report added. — B.M.D. Cruz