SAMSUNG last week launched in the Philippines its latest entry-level smartphone offering, the Galaxy A06.

The Samsung Galaxy A06’s price starts at P5,790, the company said in a statement. It comes in two colors: Blue Black and Light Blue.

“Featuring a sleek design, cutting-edge security, and cameras that capture every moment flawlessly, this phone is the perfect way to experience the Galaxy advantage,” it added.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek G85 processor and has a 5,000mAh battery.

It has a 6.7-inch PLS LCD display with a 720×1600 HD+ resolution.

The Galaxy A06 has a dual rear camera setup with digital zoom of up to 10 times, featuring a 50-megapixel (MP) main sensor and a 2-MP depth lens. It also has an 8-MP selfie camera.

The dual-sim phone has four gigabytes (GB) of memory and 128GB in storage, which is expandable to up to one terabyte via MicroSD.

“Unlocking is a breeze with the side fingerprint sensor, giving you quick and secure access. Plus, with Samsung Knox Vault, it’s like having a double layer of security — your PINs, passwords, and private info are safe from hackers and external threats,” Samsung added.

Customers can get P1,000 off the phone’s price when they trade in any J Series device. Samsung Members can also get an additional P500 discount plus a free travel adapter worth P1,190 when purchasing a Galaxy A06 until Dec. 31.

“Additionally, you can get up to 20% off on the Galaxy Buds3 series and 10% off on Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch7 when you buy them with the Galaxy A06 until Sept. 30,” Samsung added.

The phone is now available at Samsung Experience Stores, online shops, and participating retail partners. — BVR