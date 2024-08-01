OPPO Philippines has launched its smartwatch OPPO Watch X in the country, it said on Tuesday.

The OPPO Watch X is priced at P18,999 and is now available at OPPO Stores and via its official Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop channels, it said in a statement.

“The OPPO Watch X is made for those who strive for balance, seek to optimize their performance, and value both style and functionality. Whether you’re hitting the gym, taking a breather, or heading to the office, or enjoying a night out, the newest wearable from OPPO adapts to every facet of your life,” the brand said. “More than just a smartwatch, the OPPO Watch X integrates cutting-edge technology to elevate holistic wellness.”

The OPPO Watch X features premium materials, including a stainless steel case and a sapphire crystal glass screen. It is built to military-grade standards and can withstand extreme temperatures, shocks, and solar radiation, the brand said. The watch also has an IP68 rating and 5ATM water resistance.

It has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and is powered by a 500mAh battery for up to 100 hours of usage on a single charge, or even up to 12 days when using Power Saver Mode. The watch also supports fast charging via OPPO’s Watch VOOC Flash Charging technology.

The OPPO Watch X runs on Wear OS 4 by Google for wide app support. Users can also customize the smartwatch’s Home and Function buttons.

The smartwatch has advanced sleep tracking features to analyze sleep stages and also identify irregularities. Meanwhile, its stress detection features include monitoring of heart rate variability, skin temperature, and other physiological indicators.

It also supports over 100 workout modes and tracking for 11 popular sports, including running, badminton, tennis, and swimming.

“Equipped with advanced sensors and OPPO Sense algorithms, the OPPO Watch X provides professional-grade sports tracking and insights that cater to all levels of fitness enthusiasts. Runners can benefit from real-time data on Ground Contact Time (GCT), GCT Balance, and Vertical Oscillation, as well as detailed post-run analysis to refine running posture and pacing,” OPPO said.

“For badminton players, the dedicated mode analyzes shot distribution, swing speed, and heart rate intervals, giving you the competitive edge to elevate your game,” it added.

The OPPO Watch X is available in two colors, namely Platinum Black and Mars Brown. — BVR