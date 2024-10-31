PLDT HOME has rolled out its latest prepaid Wi-Fi product that promises speeds of up to 1.5 Gigabits per second (Gbps).

PLDT Home Wi-Fi 5G+, available at an introductory price of P1,495 until Dec. 31, offers unlimited data for 15 days without any speed cap upon successful registration of the SIM card that comes with the plug-and-play device. Customers can top up their data with several promo load options.

“PLDT Home has always been at the forefront of driving innovations in broadband technologies in the country. Backed by our robust network, our fixed wireless access (FWA) has the capability to deliver up to 1.5 Gbps. With an advanced device that connects to the 5G (fifth-generation) and 4G (fourth-generation) network, our PLDT Home Wi-Fi 5G+ is changing the game in the wireless segment,” Jeremiah M. de la Cruz, PLDT Inc. senior vice-president and head of Consumer Business – Home, said.

“As we continue to expand our network nationwide, our customers on 4G can already enjoy its benefits now and look forward to the 5G experience with our continuous 5G rollout. With the continued demand for fixed wireless solutions in the country, our focus remains — to deliver reliable connectivity for our customers’ better digital experiences at home,” he said.

PLDT Home Wi-Fi 5G+’s device is a dual-band Huawei Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 router, which connects up to 15 devices.

“In today’s digital world, a strong internet connection is essential for work, school, and staying connected with loved ones. PLDT Home Wi-Fi 5G+ features Wi-Fi 6 technology that addresses these needs head-on, capable of speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps,” PLDT Home said.

“Wi-Fi 6… technology supports faster data transfer and higher bandwidth compared to earlier standards other internet providers still use. This enhances speed, range, and performance, ensuring seamless 4K streaming, smooth online gaming, and uninterrupted video calls for remote work or online classes,” it added.

PLDT Home Wi-Fi 5G+ can be purchased at PLDT and Smart’s physical stores and retailers, SM malls as well as PLDT Home’s Lazada and Shopee stores.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — BVR