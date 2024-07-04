INSTRUCTURE Holdings, Inc. has launched an offline access feature for its student mobile application Canvas Learning Management System (LMS), making it accessible to learners with limited Internet access.

Instructure said in a statement last week that the feature allows users to download content on their devices and access it anytime and anywhere, regardless of service availability.

Through this feature, educational institutions can let their students access content and vital course information outside the classroom, “fostering a more equitable experience” for all learners.

“The LMS is the single most important tool a student uses outside the classroom to learn and engage with course content,” Instructure Chief Product Officer Shiren Vijiasingam said.

Providing offline access to course content offers learners more flexibility in how and where they choose to learn, supporting Instructure’s mission to make education more accessible and equitable, he added.

While real-time communication is not possible when using the offline mode, the platform will automatically update with changes to course content once they go online.

The feature also has interactive in-app navigation and lets users download content on the multiple devices, allowing them to have access to educational materials on shared devices, the company said.

“The availability of this feature can be customized at the institution level, allowing for a tailored user experience,” Instructure added. — A.R.A. Inosante