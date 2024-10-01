CONSUNJI-LED developer DMCI Homes, Inc. plans to expand into Cebu City, investing P20 billion in its first project.

The company plans to develop a four-hectare (ha) property in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, said Dennis O. Yap, DMCI vice-president for project development, in a statement on Monday.

Mr. Yap said Cebu City’s robust economy and growing demand for quality homes make it an ideal location for the company’s expansion.

The company said the decision to enter the Cebu property market follows its ventures in San Juan, Batangas, and Tuba, Benguet over the past year.

“Cebu is a rapidly growing market with great potential,” Mr. Yap said.

DM Consunji, Inc. (DMCI) was part of the Cebu Link Joint Venture, a consortium with Acciona and First Balfour that built the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

Other landmarks built by DMCI in Cebu include SM Cebu, Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa, the Ayala Life Cebu office building, and Ayala Center Cebu. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante