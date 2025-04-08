Hamilo Coast’s M Village set for completion by 2028

1 of 2

COSTA DEL HAMILO, Inc. (CDHI), a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings, Inc., said it expects to complete the Hamilo Coast’s M Village in Marina Estates by 2028.

The seven-hectare residential project is located in Papaya Cove, Nasugbu, Batangas.

It is the first residential community in Marina Estates, a beachside resort community under CDHI’s master-planned development, Hamilo Coast.

“M Village, a community nestled near a marina, offers a unique blend of luxury and a tranquil lifestyle. It redefines coastal living, being the residential area nearest to an international-standard marina that allows residents to moor their four- to six-meter boats and jet skis right at their doorstep,” CDHI said in a statement last week.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project took place on Dec. 13, 2024. The development is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2028, according to Hamilo Coast’s website.

M Village offers 177 lots, ranging from 301 square meters (sq.m.) to 705 sq.m., with an elevation of about one to seven meters above mean sea level.

Key amenities within M Village include a modern clubhouse, adult and kiddie swimming pools, children’s play areas, meditation gardens, and scenic parks for leisurely strolls, biking, or picnics. It also features camping areas and bird observation sites for nature enthusiasts.

M Village features modern tropical architecture nestled in a forest setting. The development was designed with the help of Wimberly Allison Tong & Go (WATG Singapore), alongside Joel Luna Planning and Design and H1 Architecture.

The development is a five-minute drive from Hamilo Coast’s main entrance and is 10 minutes away from Pico de Loro Cove.

“With preserved mangrove forests, naturally flowing waterways, and carefully designed ponds to minimize environmental impact, M Village exemplifies living in tune with nature,” CDHI said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz