ATOME Philippines has partnered with Mastercard to allow its cardholders to convert their rewards points into gaming credits via the Mastercard Gamer Xchange (MGX) platform.

“We’ve seen a very strong take-up for the Atome Card, especially among digital-native Gen Z and millennial users in the Philippines, with one of the top use cases for the Atome Card being online purchases. We see a strong synergy in this partnership with Mastercard’s MGX platform as it provides Atome Card holders and gamers access to a wide range of gaming credit options,” Atome Cards Business Head Magic Tang said in a statement on Tuesday.

As part of the offer, gamers in the Philippines can convert their Atome Card rewards points into gaming credits across nearly 4,000 game titles via turnkey solution MGX.

Atome cardholders can obtain up to P2,000 worth of gaming credits when they shop using the recently upgraded Atome Card. The offer is available until March.

“MGX bridges the world of rewards to the thriving global gaming community, offering an innovative and seamless redemption solution in a new category. From eSports viewers to console and smartphone gaming enthusiasts across a range of demographics, it opens new connections to the world’s fastest expanding entertainment market,” Mastercard Consumer Marketing & Sponsorships Senior Vice-President Kaveri Khullar said.

“As the Philippines gaming market anticipates further growth in the next few years, this partnership with Atome is a fantastic example of how innovative payment experiences are evolving to connect consumers to their passions,” she added.

The new Atome Card allows users to shop using buy now, pay later anywhere a Mastercard card is accepted. Cardholders may pay in three or six months.

The Digital 2024 report of consumer intelligence firm Meltwater and creative agency We Are Social showed the Philippines placed second (95.9%) to Indonesia (96.5%) when it comes to video game consumption on any device. — AMCS