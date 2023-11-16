TONIK DIGITAL Bank, Inc. (Tonik) has expanded its partnership with global cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) services provider Genesys to improve its customer service.

Under the partnership, Tonik will use Genesys’ Cloud CX platform to connect with customers across multiple channels, use AI for product inquiries, and improve security and product marketability, the digital lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Our values are aligned with Genesys — it is about customer centricity and providing empathetic experience across all customer touchpoints. Our quest to build the next-generation financial platform and bring about an innovative culture to the banking system has made remarkable progress. The Tonik-Genesys partnership will continue to explore more automation opportunities to enable us to deliver exceptional customer, employee experience, and drive efficiencies,” Tonik Group Chief Operations Officer Tomasz Borowski said.

The partnership will help Tonik achieve its aim of expanding its loan portfolio for 2024 through creating “an all-digital touchpoint process” through its mobile app, the online bank said.

The digital lender and Genesys are planning the implementation of voicebots and unified bots for phones, web chat, mobile messaging, and smart speakers.

“Our partnership with Tonik demonstrates our commitment to helping organizations scale personalized, end-to-end experiences through our Genesys Cloud CX platform. Beyond offering quality products and solutions, enhanced customer experience is a key differentiator in the digital financial servicing business,” Genesys Vice-President and Asia General Manager Simhua Lui said.

Tonik previously used Cloud CX to adjust to a hybrid work setup, using the Genesys Workforce Engagement Management tool to give employees a single platform and performance dashboards for training, educational resources, and other activities, it said.

“Furthermore, the platform also made it easier for Tonik to automate and scale within minutes, even without IT support,” it added.

There was a 60% decrease in customer wait time when they used Genesys’ platform, as well as zero downtime and disruption, Tonik said.

Tonik is one of the six Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas-licensed digital banks in the country.