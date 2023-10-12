realme Philippines is set to launch on Friday its new budget smart tablet, the realme Pad 2.

“Designed to inspire, the realme Pad 2 promises to redefine entertainment, work, and leisure — more especially for those constantly on the move,” realme Philippines said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Pad 2 has an 11.5-inch 2K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which the brand claims can support casual to average gaming. It has an 8,360mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

It also has a quad speaker setup enhanced by Dolby Atmos.

The realme Pad 2’s 6GB+128GB LTE variant will retail for P13,999, while the 8GB+256GB LTE variant will be priced at P17,999.

The Pad 2 will be launched on Friday at all realme stores and will come with a free portable blender until Oct. 19.

Online availability via Shopee will start on Oct. 17 at P2,000 off for both variants. — MHLA