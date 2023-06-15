Xiaomi launches new Redmi Note 12 series phones

1 of 2

SMARTPHONE brand Xiaomi last week launched in the Philippines the newest phones in its Redmi Note 12 series, the Note 12 Pro and Note 12S.

Tomi Adrias, Xiaomi Philippines marketing head, said at the launch event last week that the additions to the Redmi Note 12 series aim to enhance smartphone features that matter to the lifestyles of today’s youth.

“The new models expand their smartphone options, so they could find the right device that matches their personality and everyday needs,” Mr. Adrias said.

“We promise to commit to providing accessible technology at an affordable price,” he added.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a 108-megapixel (MP) main camera and an 8-MP ultra-wide angle camera, supporting 4K video resolution.

It has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with a 120Hz refresh rate and support from Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The phone is also powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W turbocharging.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is available in the colors Star Blue, Glacier Blue, Polar White, and Graphite Gray.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12S has a 6.43” FHD + AMOLED DotDisplay with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz maximum sampling rate.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor and 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Available colors include Ice Blue, Pearl Green, and Onyx Black.

The recommended retail price for the Redmi Note 12 Pro is P14,999, while the Redmi Note 12S is priced at P12,999.

Both products have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The new smartphones are now available for purchase online and in authorized Xiaomi stores. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola