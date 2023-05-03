GoIT, an international technology education company, has announced its first local course to be launched in June.

It will be a 10-month Fullstack program designed for Filipino professionals interested in transitioning their careers to information technology (IT), Khrystyna Gankevych, GoIT group head of growth, said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

GoIT, which was launched in the Philippines early this year, has had 15,000 graduates over its past eight years of activity in Europe and America, with almost all participants seeking a career change and starting from scratch in IT, she noted.

The company offers free marathons for interested participants to test different courses and select a suitable specialization, along with free consultations and webinars to ensure they are ready to start a new career in tech.

Participants will have the option to customize the course to their schedule, with a suggested load of two to three hours a day and on weekends.

GoIT has partnered with financial service BillEase, owned by First Digital Finance Corporation, to provide installment plans.

The revenues of the IT and business process management (IT-BPM) sector increased by 10.3% in 2022, driven by banking, financial services, and healthcare activities.

It posted $32.5 billion in revenues last year, higher than the $29.5 billion in 2021.

The IT-BPM industry expects a growth of $58.9 billion and 1.1 million direct jobs by 2028, according to the IT and Business Process Association Philippines (IBPAP).

“The biggest opportunity really for us to continue to grow and deliver the 1 million jobs is if we can address the talent crisis,” Jack Madrid, IBPAP president and chief executive officer, told reporters on the sidelines of the IT-BPM Talent Summit on April 26.

“And I use the word crisis, because this is really important to drive home the urgency of talent, because, you know, the Philippines is a world capital already in IT-BPM.”

Mr. Madrid noted the need for joint efforts from the government and the private sector to bring educational reform, have companies give jobs to the Filipinos, and eradicate the identified talent crisis.

GoIT is organizing the new batch of students for its next course for the local market, the QA manual program, targeted at a broader range of people looking to learn a complex programming language. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola