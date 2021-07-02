Swimmers Remedy Rule and Luke Gebbie have been added to the Philippine contingent seeing action at the rescheduled Olympic Games in Tokyo later this month.

The two earned qualification after being awarded universality places by the International Swimming Federation (FINA).

“Gebbie and Rule earned universality places by garnering the highest FINA points among Filipinos after competing in Olympic qualifying competitions,” said the Philippine Swimming Inc.

Ms. Rule will be competing in the 200m butterfly and freestyle events while Mr. Gebbie will see action in the 100m and 50m freestyle events.

The addition of the two takes the number of Filipino athletes who have qualified for the Olympics to 19.

The other athletes are pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Caloy Yulo, boxers Eumir Felix Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, weightlifters Hidlyn Diaz and Erleen Ann Ando, rower Cris Nievarez, taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa, skateboarder Margielyn Didal, shooter Jayson Valdez, golfers Juvic Pagunsan, Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan, judoka Kiyomi Watanabe and trackster Kristina Knott.

The Olympic swimming competition is scheduled from July 24 to Aug. 1 at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo