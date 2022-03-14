Sun Life Grepa Financial, Inc. (Sun Life Grepa), a major insurer in the country, and Home Credit Philippines (HCPH), a leading consumer finance technology provider, continue to strengthen their strategic partnership for the underserved Filipino market.

Sun Life Grepa and HCPH have enhanced the coverage six times in the last five years. The latest enhancement provides a P50,000.00 personal accident and P5,000.00 accident medical reimbursement insurance to all eligible family members of Home Credit borrowers. This further protects the Filipino borrowers from unexpected emergencies in their family.

“Through this partnership, we were able to create solutions and implement innovative initiatives, giving Filipinos better control of their finances,” Sun Life Grepa President Richard S. Lim said. “As our partnership with HCPH continues, we will make sure to intensify our efforts to reach more of the underserved sector and build more options for financial protection tailored to their needs.”

Furthermore, since inception, Sun Life Grepa and HCPH were able to secure more than eight million borrowers offering financial security while providing peace of mind not only for themselves but for their families as well.

“As a company built on the concept of responsible lending, we have made it our mission to improve financial literacy among mass market. We are grateful for this partnership with Sun Life Grepa and we look forward to more opportunities to grow our presence and promote this endeavor with them,” HCPH CEO David Minol said.

As a global tech-driven consumer finance company built on the concept of responsible lending, Home Credit has made it its mission to improve financial literacy among the mass market. Sun Life Grepa gives its wholehearted support to HCPH’s mission as it is aligned with Sun Life Grepa’s direction to provide more financial protection options to Filipinos, whether it be for personal accident or health protection.

The continued collaboration is especially relevant now as life and health protection have become increasingly important in people’s priorities in the pandemic environment. For more information, contact Sun Life Grepa at 8849-9633 or HCPH at 7753-5711.

