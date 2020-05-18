Storytelling through the digital space

THE Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) revisits the tradition of storytelling, this time online.

Following the weekly online workshop series, Let’s Get Creative, and an online workshop for kids called Let’s Get Creative PLUS, PETA has launched Storytelling Sundays which showcases stories focusing on Filipino values for families during quarantine.

Performances are livestreamed on PETA’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The first episode, which premiered on May 17, is a tribute to award-winning playwright and author Rene Villanueva (1954-2007). The session features the Palanca award-winning short story for children “Nemo, Ang Batang Papel,”told by Ian Segarra with shadow play animation by John Moran; and “Ang Mga Zimbragatzee ng Planetang Zing,”narrated by Norbs Portales with live creative sound by Ada Tayao and, illustrations by Mikou David.

“He was one of the key writers for Batibot, our version of Sesame Street,” PETA Artistic Director Maribel Legarda, who directed the premiering shows, said of Mr. Villanueva. “He was very involved with PETA and I think this would be a wonderful platform to be able to give tribute to this man who passed away too soon.”

The second episode of Storytelling Sundays on May 24 will feature Bodjie Pascua whom kids and most viewers know as Kuya Bodjie from the television series Batibot. Mr. Pascua will be reading Jeanette Patindol’s “Tight Times,” about how families cope during times of scarcity. Joining Mr. Pascua is the 10-year-old winner of the 2019 Lampara Storytelling Competition, Frances Villadarez, who will be reading Segundo Matias, Jr.’s “Sikat ang Mommy Ko!.”

The third episode, which will be held on May 31, will feature Felinda Bagas’ “Girl in a Box,” directed and performed by Ian Segarra.

To watch the storytelling sessions, visit PETA's Facebook page www.facebook.com/petatheater and YouTube Channel www.youtube.com/petatheateronline. — MAPS


















