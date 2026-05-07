In a time of continued challenges, the region’s top business honors recognize those who adapt, lead, and inspire

“Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

This message resonated at the Marriott Grand Ballroom on April 30, 2026, as the 17th Asia CEO Awards officially launched.

The kickoff brought together industry leaders, partners, and members of the press, setting the stage for a celebration of resilience, leadership, and excellence in Philippine enterprise.

“This is the largest business awards event in the nation, and the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia,” said Asia CEO Awards 2026 Chairman Richard Mills.

“We search for the extraordinary — individuals and teams who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and meaningful contributions to others. Because here, real prestige is earned, never won.”

Presented by Santé, this year’s edition shines a spotlight on businesses thriving amid today’s challenges.

WHERE THE BEST RISE ABOVE

Across 15 categories, the event recognizes organizations setting new benchmarks and driving the future of their industries.

Nominees may participate in the MSME Company of the Year, Technology Company of the Year, Young Leader of the Year, and Diversity Company of the Year.

Other highlighted awards, supported by industry partners, include:

Service Excellence Company of the Year (ELSA Ventures OPC) — exceptional customer experience

Entrepreneur of the Year (Figari) — visionary leadership and business success

IT-BPM Techblazer of the Year (IBPAP) — advancing digital innovation

Top Employer of the Year (Innodata) — outstanding workplace culture

CSR Company of the Year (KMC Teams & Workspaces) — meaningful social impact

Sustainability Company of the Year — environmental leadership

Woman Leader of the Year (Bioessence) — influential leadership

Wellness Company of the Year (Santé) — promoting health and well-being

Most Innovative Company of the Year (PSG Global Solutions) — breakthrough ideas and solutions

This year is particularly significant as the Asia CEO Awards expand their reach across Southeast Asia, welcoming nominations for CEO of the Year and Apex Company of the Year, sponsored by Microsourcing.

EVALUATION AT A GLANCE

PwC Philippines, the official knowledge partner of the Asia CEO Awards, helps uphold the credibility and integrity of the selection process.

It assists in screening nominations and provides structured input to the judging panel, which makes the final decisions based on their industry expertise and experience.

“Last year, the event received over 600 nominations, with 162 Circle of Excellence awardees,” shared PwC Philippines Assurance Partner May Centeno-Malabanan.

“This year, PwC expects to match, if not surpass, the level of nominations received in previous years, reflecting how award-giving platforms like this continue to showcase resilience and inspire Philippine enterprises.”

Serving on the panel are Bernie Villegas, Alex Cabrera, Darlene Berberabe, Bing Sibal-Limjoco, Don Felbaum, Jack Madrid, Felino Palafox, and Richard Mills.

BE PART OF ASIA’S PREMIER BUSINESS RECOGNITION PLATFORM

ELSAL Ventures OPC is joining the Asia CEO Awards for the first time as a sponsor.

Anne Flores, first vice-president for Strategic Business, Joint Ventures, and Public Relations, shared the motivation behind the move:

“I’ve come to really value being part of this organization because it allows us to connect with people who can help move forward our vision and mission, as well as open up business opportunities and partnerships we want to pursue.”

Santé CEO Joey Marcelo echoed this sentiment.

“I’ve always believed that if you have a dream, you need a team — because only teamwork can truly make the dream work,” he said.

“That’s what makes the Asia CEO Awards especially meaningful. We’re in the middle of a crisis, and more than ever, we need allies. This event gives us exactly that — and more.”

Nominations for the Asia CEO Awards 2026 are now open, with submissions accepted until Aug. 15, 2026. The main Awards Gala is set to take place on Oct. 13.

Presented by Santé, this year’s event brings together a distinguished roster of sponsors including Bioessence, ELSAL Ventures OPC, Figari, IBPAP, Innodata, KMC Cares, Microsourcing, and PSG Global Solutions.

Additional support comes from MWell (official drink supporter), United Neon (official media supporter), PwC (official knowledge partner), Teleperformance (official dinner partner), Marriott (official venue partner), and Modern Ads and Promo Inc. (official gifts partner).

To learn more, visit https://asia-ceo-awards.org/.

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