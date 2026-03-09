President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has ordered the country’s telecommunications companies to connect free of charge overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in conflict-stricken Middle East and their families in the Philippines.

The Libreng Tawag Program covers OFWs in Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, according to President Marcos.

In response to the Presidential directive, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has vowed to ensure the swift and full compliance of telecommunication companies to provide free connectivity for OFWs and their loved ones back home.

In a statement, NTC Commissioner Ella Blanca Lopez said the commission is ready to support the implementation of the President’s order, which seeks to help affected OFWs and their families stay connected without worrying about expensive international call, text, and data charges.

“As the regulatory body overseeing the telecommunications sector, the NTC commends Globe Telecom, PLDT/Smart, and DITO Telecommunity for their swift and compassionate response to the President’s directive. Through these efforts, we want to ensure that our kababayans can remain connected with their families, offer comfort to one another, and confirm their safety without additional financial burden,” Ms. Lopez said.

She called on the telcos to ensure full compliance with the President’s order, including the rollout of free call stations in select mall-based business centers where families can place calls to their loved ones in the Middle East.

The country’s three telco providers activated their Libreng Tawag service in response to President Marcos’s directive to assist the OFWs and their families. Such connectivity is key to ensure that they are able to keep in touch and give each other emotional support at a challenging time.

“The Commission stands ready to monitor implementation of the President’s directive, facilitate any necessary coordination, and ensure that all OFWs and their families benefit fully from this vital support initiative, underscoring the government’s unwavering priority of their welfare and peace of mind,” Ms. Lopez said.

