The annual closed fishing season for roundscad (galunggong) has been instrumental in ensuring sustainable yield and enhanced volume production, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said, citing the success of the science-based approach in Palawan.

BFAR National Director Elizer Salilig said this fishing cycle, which has been enforced for over 10 years, allows the galunggong to thrive in Palawan waters, ensuring ecological balance and economic success for the local fishing industry.

Galunggong is a dining staple among Filipino families, known to be relatively more affordable than other options. In Palawan, it sells for between P150 and P200 per kilo.

“The success of the annual roundscad fishing cycle in Palawan shows what we can do together through science and discipline. It proves that science-based conservation is not a hindrance to the fishing industry, but its greatest ally,” said Mr. Salilig.

The National Stock Assessment Program has confirmed the positive impact of the annual fishing hiatus, said Salilig.

The annual fishing ban contributed to improved volume of roundscad production at 3,363.75 MT in the third quarter of 2024, a sequential increase of 55.1%. It was the top contributor to the total commercial fisheries production in MIMAROPA, accounting for 27.1% of the total fish catch.

Enforcement of the fishing cycle has also led to a decrease in fishing mortality and the amount of immature galunggong in the catch. The roundscad also showed an increase in average length from 16.8 cm in 2015 to 17.6 cm in 2024, suggesting “improved growth and a healthier, more mature population.”

The closed season for commercial fishing of roundscad in Northern Palawan takes effect every Nov. 1 to Jan. 31 and is lifted between Feb. 1 and Oct. 31. This fishing cycle, implemented via a 2015 administrative order, covers the West Philippine Sea and the Northern Sulu Sea.

This policy leaves the galunggong breeding ground largely undisturbed during the closed season, protecting the species during its peak spawning period.

Mr. Salilig thanked the Palawan fishing community for continuing to comply with the annual fishing cycle.

“By respecting the natural spawning cycles of the galunggong, we are not just protecting an ecosystem; we are securing the food supply and the livelihoods of thousands of Filipino fishers for years to come,” he said.

