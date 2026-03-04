At a time when convenience, accessibility, and efficiency are much sought in healthcare, Cocolife Healthcare continues their commitment to raise the standard.

As the Philippines’ first ISO-certified healthcare program provider, Cocolife Healthcare is dedicated to serve Filipino families by forging strategic partnerships with three leading digital health platforms: Doctor Anywhere, HiDoc, and KonsultaMD.

Last December, Cocolife Healthcare signed memoranda of agreement with the said platforms — all witnessed and supported by the unit’s key executives, namely Executive Vice-President and Healthcare Division Head Atty. Alloysius R. Yebra, First Vice-President and Sales and Marketing Department Head Christopher V. Tan and First Vice-President and Customer Care Department Head Angelita A. Trinidad.

These collaborations signal a decisive move toward a more integrated, technology-driven healthcare ecosystem, one that empowers their members to take control of their health anytime, anywhere.

Elevated accessibility with Doctors Anywhere

Through its partnership with Doctors Anywhere, Cocolife Healthcare expands its digital health network with a comprehensive telehealth platform designed for modern patients. This service goes beyond traditional teleconsultation, offering cardholders secure video consultations with certified physicians, digital medical record management, specialist referrals, and electronic prescriptions.

The platform minimizes unnecessary hospital visits by providing timely medical guidance remotely. Members can log in using their Cocolife Healthcare credentials and receive on-demand care wherever they are — at home, at work, or even while traveling.

By reducing logistical barriers and streamlining care coordination, Cocolife Healthcare enhances both patient convenience and clinical responsiveness.

This collaboration reinforces a clear mission: making quality, efficient, and patient-centered healthcare accessible to every Filipino.

24/7 care through HiDoc

Healthcare needs rarely follow a schedule. Recognizing this reality, Cocolife Healthcare formalized its partnership with HiDoc, a 24/7 telemedicine platform designed to redefine the medical experience.

With HiDoc, members gain round-the-clock access to licensed physicians through video or voice consultations. Beyond basic teleconsultation, the platform enables laboratory and imaging requests, issuance of medical certificates, specialist referrals, and secure e-prescriptions — all processed within a single digital interface.

For busy professionals, parents, and individuals managing chronic conditions, immediate medical access can make a critical difference. By integrating HiDoc’s always-available telemedicine capabilities, Cocolife Healthcare ensures that expert care is not limited by clinic hours or geographic constraints.

This attests to their commitment to have a proactive rather than reactive healthcare, designed around patients’ needs rather than institutional schedules.

Holistic wellness through KonsultaMD

True healthcare extends beyond treatment through prevention, monitoring, and lifestyle management. This philosophy underpins Cocolife Healthcare’s partnership with KonsultaMD, the nation’s first fully integrated health and wellness application.

Through KonsultaMD’s user-friendly platform, members access a seamless health journey that combines telemedicine, personalized wellness programs, health tracking tools, and automated reminders for check-ups and vaccinations.

The integration allows both principal members and dependents to link their accounts, ensuring comprehensive family coverage under one digital ecosystem.

Members can securely view digital health records, track wellness progress, schedule teleconsultations, and connect with licensed healthcare professionals.

This approach shifts healthcare from episodic interventions to continuous engagement, encouraging preventive care and long-term health management.

For Filipino families, this means greater peace of mind and more structured oversight across every stage of life.

Unifying digital health ecosystem

Individually, each partnership strengthens access to telehealth. Collectively, they establish a robust digital healthcare framework that prioritizes accessibility, efficiency, and patient empowerment.

Cocolife Healthcare’s strategic integrations accomplishments include improved accessibility, operational efficiency, preventive health focus, family-centered coverage, and reduced healthcare congestion.

Since its establishment in 1997, Cocolife Healthcare has complemented Cocolife’s broader portfolio of risk protection and financial services.

Its expansion into advanced digital healthcare reinforces a long-standing commitment, safeguarding both financial stability and wellbeing of Filipino families.

The healthcare landscape is rapidly evolving. Patients expect speed, transparency, and convenience without compromising quality. By leveraging secure telehealth platforms, Cocolife Healthcare demonstrates how technology can enhance, rather than replace, personalized healthcare.

