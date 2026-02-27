The partnership introduces the first-ever REIT funds on GCash , alongside other income-paying investments starting at just PHP 1,000.

Finance super app GCash, together with Manulife Investment Management and Trust Corporation (Manulife Investments Philippines), is expanding Filipinos’ access to the global property market by introducing Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) funds and other income-paying unit investment trust funds (UITFs) within the GCash app.

GCash users may access four income-paying UITFs on GFunds from Manulife Investments Philippines, including the first REIT funds to come to the e-wallet. These include the Manulife Asia Pacific REIT Fund and the Manulife Global REIT Feeder Fund, which comprise investments in Asia and global properties. In addition, the newly added Manulife Global Preferred Income Fund and Manulife Asia Dynamic Bond Feeder Fund aim to help Filipinos access additional income through other diversified investments with attractive yield advantage.

Through the partnership, Filipinos have an opportunity to earn from global property rentals — including hotels, condominiums, and office buildings — without the high capital requirements associated with property ownership. Professional management by Manulife Investments Philippines simplifies the experience, covering asset selection to optimization, making investing in global real estate a guided and more accessible experience for Filipinos, starting at just PHP 1,000.00.

Among the country’s largest fund managers, Manulife Investments Philippines had PHP 205 billion assets under management (AUM) and a net income of PHP 372 million as of end of 2024. Meanwhile, Manulife Investment Management, the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife, had over US$1.6 trillion of assets under management and administration (AUMA) globally as of December 2024.

“Our partnership with Manulife Investments Philippines is about providing Filipinos with access to simplified world-class tools to help them in their long-term financial security. We’re making it easier for Filipinos to explore investment opportunities that haven’t always been within reach. Now, Filipinos can easily invest in REIT funds and UITFs backed by the strategic perspective and proven credibility of Manulife,” said Winsley Bangit, Group Head of New Businesses at Mynt, the parent company of GCash.

“Partnering with GCash, a major player in the financial space, is aligned with our mission to provide innovative and affordable wealth solutions to more Filipinos so they can achieve their long-term financial aspirations, even in volatile times. Through GCash, our UITFs are now more accessible to a broader set of investors who are looking to diversify and grow their wealth portfolio,” said Aira Gaspar, President and Chief Executive Officer, Manulife Investments Philippines.

Combining local expertise with global resources, Manulife Investments Philippines offers a diverse range of differentiated UITFs, including income-paying UITFs that aim to provide recurring income streams and potential capital appreciation by tapping into a broad range of asset classes.

Manulife Investments Philippines’ UITFs give access to local and global investment opportunities for different goals, needs, and risk profiles across various life stages. Whether investors are seeking income, growth, or portfolio diversification, its investment solutions are designed to help investors pursue competitive returns and sustainable cash flow for better income. The company provides investment products designed to give investors competitive returns and cash flow.

